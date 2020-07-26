China, Argentina to renew currency swap of $18.2 billion next week

China's central bank on Monday cut benchmark lending rates by the steepest margin since August 2019 when the market-oriented loan prime rate regime was adopted. The nation is striving to repair the damage of the coronavirus outbreak,which caused GDP to contract in the first quarter. Photo:cnsphoto

The board of the central bank of Argentina said it will renew a currency swap agreement with China's central bank of $18.2 billion next week, El Economista reported on Friday.The amount represents 42 percent of Argentina's stock of foreign reserves, which until Wednesday comprised $43.379 billion, showed BCRA's official website.The swap was due to expire on Monday in line with the agreement, signed in 2017, between Banco Central de la Republica Argentina (BCRA), Argentina's central bank, and People's Bank of China (PBC).The first currency swap between China and Argentina was signed in 2009, with a size of 70 billion yuan ($9.98 billion), valid for 3 years, per PBC notice.PBC and BCRA renewed the bilateral currency swap agreement on July 18, 2017, with the aim of promoting economic and trade development between the two countries. The size of the agreement was 70 billion yuan, or 175 billion pesos, valid for three years and to be renewed by mutual agreement.The two central banks signed a supplementary currency swap deal for 60 billion yuan on December 2, 2018, in addition to the bilateral currency swap agreement signed by both banks in July 2017.This supplementary deal contributes to fostering greater financial stability and strengthening the relationship between both central banks. It further seeks to ease commercial exchange between both countries, said BCRA in 2018.