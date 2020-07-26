Brazilian president tests negative

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the flag-raising ceremony at his official residence in Brasilia, Brazil, July 22, 2020. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro announced on Saturday that he has tested negative for COVID-19 after having been isolated at the presidential residence since July 7, when he was first diagnosed with the disease.The president made the announcement via social media, where he published a photo in which he is seen having breakfast at Alvorada Palace, the presidential residence in Brasilia.- - - -CAIRO -- Egypt recorded on Saturday 511 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total cases registered in the country since mid-February to 91,583, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.In a statement, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said 40 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 4,558.- - - -MUSCAT -- Oman reported on Saturday 1,067 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 74,858.According to a statement issued by the ministry of health, 1,054 patients of COVID-19 have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 54,061.And 12 new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 371.- - - -RABAT -- Morocco on Saturday reported 811 new COVID-19 cases, the biggest single-day increase so far, taking the number of infections in the country since March 2 to 19,645.The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Morocco increased to 16,282 after 181 new ones were added, while the death toll rose to 305 with six new fatalities, said Mouad Mrabet, coordinator of the Moroccan Center for Public Health Operations at the Ministry of Health, at a press briefing.- - - -BISHKEK -- Kyrgyzstan will designate July 30 as the day of national mourning for citizens who died of COVID-19, President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said on Saturday.In an interview with the state radio station, Jeenbekov said that Kyrgyzstan will celebrate Kurman Ait (Feast of Sacrifice) on July 31, and July 30 will be declared the day of national mourning throughout the country.- - - -BEIJING -- Beijing will offer 1.5 million coupons in an effort to spur consumption that is recovering from the COVID-19 epidemic, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said Saturday.The coupons will be available on Sunday at e-commerce giant JD.com. They include 1 million coupons that can be used at participating restaurants and retailers in the Chinese capital as well as 500,000 coupons for buying products equipped with smart technologies.- - - -SINGAPORE -- Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 513 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 49,888.Of the new cases, 6 are imported cases, 2 are community cases and the rest are linked with the dormitories of foreign workers.- - - -NAIROBI -- Over 50 percent of Kenyans who have died from COVID-19 have non-communicable diseases (NCD), an official said on Saturday.Rashid Aman, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health said that a study revealed that people with pre-existing conditions have high chances of contracting the coronavirus.