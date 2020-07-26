Suspects involved in fatal kidnapping of Chinese national in Nigeria arrested

Lagos, Nigeria.

All seven suspects who admitted to kidnapping and causing the death of a Chinese national in Nigeria in February have been arrested by local police, according to local media.The victim, a 65-year-old Chinese national surnamed Song, was reported to have been kidnapped at a local company in Nigeria and taken to an unknown location on February 16. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of 50 million Nigerian naira ($139,000) from Song's family. Song's daughter, who runs the company Song was abducted from, reported the incident to the local police commissioner, Mohammed Adamu, according to local media, Vanguard News.An employee at Song's daughter's company, Adelekan, was arrested several weeks later on suspicion of involvement in the kidnapping after police launched a search for the missing hostage.During interrogation, Adelekan admitted to planning the crime with six other employees, including a security guard. He also said that Song had fallen ill after the kidnapping, and died due to a lack of timely medical treatment. Song's body was left with some fishermen for disposal, while they demanded the ransom from Song's family.Following Adelekan's confession, police arrested the six other suspects involved, who all confessed to locking Song in a room with sausages and soft drinks for sustenance. Song fell ill after he made a failed attempt to escape four days after being kidnapped and was tied up by the suspects.Global Times