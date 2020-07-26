Small plane crashes into house
Source: Reuters Published: 2020/7/26 15:28:41
A small aircraft crashed into a house in the German State of North-Rhine Westphalia, killing three people and injuring a child, police said Saturday.
The roof of the apartment building in the town of Wesel caught fire after the microlight plane crashed into it, a police spokesman said.
Witnesses told local media that the aircraft had collided with a hot-air balloon shortly before the crash.
Reuters
