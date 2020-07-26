Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Org. for Rafael Nadal
4 Subject where you're graded on your notes?
9 This clue is missing one
14 Fox's coat
15 Spa hot spot
16 ___ New Guinea
17 Gymnast?
20 Jazz great James
21 "Eine ___ Nachtmusik"
22 Book such as "Little Women"
25 Stylish way to dress
29 ___-Mex cuisine
30 Slam dunk target
32 Popular breath mint
33 Twilight preceder
35 Weeding implements
36 Youth running a survey?
40 Catastrophic
41 Like some glances and bases
42 Swift
45 Not entirely closed
46 Old cloth
49 Big name in electric guitars
51 Really great
53 Being borrowed
55 It often thickens
56 Heir to the Eggo fortune?
61 Protruding navel
62 Oregon or Appalachian
63 Flow back
64 Nuisances
65 Board game in which you can bump pawns
66 ___ of hopeDOWN
1 Influence
2 Slow-moving reptile
3 Gross, as income
4 Bozeman sch.
5 Oman neighbor, briefly
6 Irrecoverable expenditures
7 Like some airports: Abbr.
8 Bistros
9 "This Is ___ Tap"
10 Like poorly built walls
11 Smartphone download
12 Prompt
13 Listening device?
18 ___ in "question"
19 Kind of bean in succotash
23 Synagogue (LUSH anagram)
24 Charged particles
26 Implement
27 Enhanced the truth
28 A mi. has 1,760
31 Katniss' fellow tribute in "The Hunger Games"
33 Take some time with a decision
34 Horse battle?
36 Snowman accessory
37 Raw metals
38 Paw feature
39 Now partner
40 Cable internet alternative, briefly
43 Does the mambo, say
44 Festive season
46 Derby type
47 Single-celled organism
48 Makes do
50 Plunders
52 Coppertone tube fig.
54 ___ puffs (hairstyle)
56 Soda
57 Lament
58 "___ My Party" (Lesley Gore hit)
59 Broadcast
60 Take a plane
SolutionNewspaper headline: Crossword