Crossword for teabreak

Published: 2020/7/26

ACROSS

  1 Org. for Rafael Nadal

  4 Subject where you're graded on your notes?

  9 This clue is missing one

 14 Fox's coat

 15 Spa hot spot

 16 ___ New Guinea

 17 Gymnast?

 20 Jazz great James

 21 "Eine ___ Nachtmusik"

 22 Book such as "Little Women"

 25 Stylish way to dress

 29 ___-Mex cuisine

 30 Slam dunk target

 32 Popular breath mint

 33 Twilight preceder

 35 Weeding implements

 36 Youth running a survey?

 40 Catastrophic

 41 Like some glances and bases

 42 Swift

 45 Not entirely closed

 46 Old cloth

 49 Big name in electric guitars

 51 Really great

 53 Being borrowed

 55 It often thickens

 56 Heir to the Eggo fortune?

 61 Protruding navel

 62 Oregon or Appalachian

 63 Flow back

 64 Nuisances

 65 Board game in which you can bump pawns

 66 ___ of hope

DOWN

  1 Influence

  2 Slow-moving reptile

  3 Gross, as income

  4 Bozeman sch.

  5 Oman neighbor, briefly

  6 Irrecoverable expenditures

  7 Like some airports: Abbr.

  8 Bistros

  9 "This Is ___ Tap"

 10 Like poorly built walls

 11 Smartphone download

 12 Prompt

 13 Listening device?

 18 ___ in "question"

 19 Kind of bean in succotash

 23 Synagogue (LUSH anagram)

 24 Charged particles

 26 Implement

 27 Enhanced the truth

 28 A mi. has 1,760

 31 Katniss' fellow tribute in "The Hunger Games"

 33 Take some time with a decision

 34 Horse battle?

 36 Snowman accessory

 37 Raw metals

 38 Paw feature

 39 Now partner

 40 Cable internet alternative, briefly

 43 Does the mambo, say

 44 Festive season

 46 Derby type

 47 Single-celled organism

 48 Makes do

 50 Plunders

 52 Coppertone tube fig.

 54 ___ puffs (hairstyle)

 56 Soda

 57 Lament

 58 "___ My Party" (Lesley Gore hit)

 59 Broadcast

 60 Take a plane

 

