Crossword for teabreak

Puzzle

1 Org. for Rafael Nadal4 Subject where you're graded on your notes?9 This clue is missing one14 Fox's coat15 Spa hot spot16 ___ New Guinea17 Gymnast?20 Jazz great James21 "Eine ___ Nachtmusik"22 Book such as "Little Women"25 Stylish way to dress29 ___-Mex cuisine30 Slam dunk target32 Popular breath mint33 Twilight preceder35 Weeding implements36 Youth running a survey?40 Catastrophic41 Like some glances and bases42 Swift45 Not entirely closed46 Old cloth49 Big name in electric guitars51 Really great53 Being borrowed55 It often thickens56 Heir to the Eggo fortune?61 Protruding navel62 Oregon or Appalachian63 Flow back64 Nuisances65 Board game in which you can bump pawns66 ___ of hope1 Influence2 Slow-moving reptile3 Gross, as income4 Bozeman sch.5 Oman neighbor, briefly6 Irrecoverable expenditures7 Like some airports: Abbr.8 Bistros9 "This Is ___ Tap"10 Like poorly built walls11 Smartphone download12 Prompt13 Listening device?18 ___ in "question"19 Kind of bean in succotash23 Synagogue (LUSH anagram)24 Charged particles26 Implement27 Enhanced the truth28 A mi. has 1,76031 Katniss' fellow tribute in "The Hunger Games"33 Take some time with a decision34 Horse battle?36 Snowman accessory37 Raw metals38 Paw feature39 Now partner40 Cable internet alternative, briefly43 Does the mambo, say44 Festive season46 Derby type47 Single-celled organism48 Makes do50 Plunders52 Coppertone tube fig.54 ___ puffs (hairstyle)56 Soda57 Lament58 "___ My Party" (Lesley Gore hit)59 Broadcast60 Take a plane

Solution