Happy birthday:Someone has to be the life of the party, why not let it be you! Go ahead and allow the carefree part of your nature have free reign today. Artistic endeavours will prove extremely satisfying, so get creating! Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 12, 18.Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)This will turn out to be an extremely joyful day today. You will be able to share this feeling around by heading out with old friends. You may even get to make some new ones! ✭✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)If you have been feeling homesick lately, why not arrange a trip home? Even if you can't travel, you can also call your friends and family in your hometown, or even just visit various locations by looking at photos online. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)The alignment of the stars will favor financial ventures. This will be an excellent time to sit down with your financial advisor. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)People on two sides of an issue may be playing tug-a-war with your loyalties. While your head may favor one side, your heart can't help but sympathize with the other side. In the end you will have to choose between logic and emotion. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Roadblocks are not problems, but challenges that you can enjoy overcoming! Your experiences with hardship have made you ready to take on anything. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Music will be a great source of inspiration today, so turn on the tunes and see where they take you! Lady Luck will favor romance. This will be the perfect time to take a relationship to an all new level. ✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Your feelings can be a great indicator for navigating a particularly sensitive situation. If something has you worried, there is more than likely a very good reason. Trouble will find you if you head out tonight. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Although the weekend may be over, that doesn't mean the fun has to end. Go ahead and take part in activities such as sports with friends. An issue at work will cause you some trouble if you don't pay attention. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)It is unlikely that your plans will go the way they are supposed to today. Be prepared to adapt to changes and make adjustments on the fly. You may even have to throw everything out the window and start over from scratch. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Things will eventually start to swing your way if you continue to hold on for a little while longer. Use the time until then to get your plans in order so you can stage a major counterattack. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)If you are not getting the appreciation you feel you deserve at work you need to speak up. If that doesn't work, it might be time to move on to bigger and better things. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not allow yourself to become part of the background. You have a lot to bring to the table. ✭✭✭