Learning Chinese

Chat attack



save (oneself)/ 自救/ (zìjiù)



A: Like the whole world, the British theater industry is facing many difficulties and problems caused by the pandemic. Stars including Ian McLean have begun to set up charity funds for the industry to save itself.



英国剧场界和全世界一样, 面临很多因为疫情带来的困境和难题,包括伊恩·麦克莱恩等明星都开始设立慈善基金展开行业自救。



(yīnɡɡuó jùchǎnɡjiè héquánshìjiè yíyànɡ, miànlín hěnduō yīnwéi yìqínɡ dàiláide kùnjìnɡ hénántí, bāokuò yīēn màikèláiēn děnɡmínɡxīnɡ dōukāishǐ shèlì císhàn jījīn zhǎnkāi hánɡyè zìjiù.)



B: Ian McLean? I have no idea who that could be.



伊恩·麦克莱恩? 是哪位？没概念。



(yīēn màikèláiēn? shìnǎwèi? méiɡàiniàn.)



A: He is the actor that plays Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings.



他就是《指环王》里面扮演甘道夫的演员。



(tājiùshì zhǐhuánwánɡ lǐmiàn bànyǎn ɡāndàofūde yǎnyuán.)



B: Oh, that's him!



噢是他啊！



(ō shìtā a!)



A: His actions also show that the long-term negative impact facing the theater industry is still serious.



他的行动也说明剧院行业面临的长久负面影响依然严重。



(tāde xínɡdònɡ yěshuōmínɡ jùyuànhánɡyè miànlínde chánɡjiǔ fùmiàn yǐnɡxiǎnɡ yīrán yánzhònɡ.)



B: Comments said that for most theaters, due to social distancing restrictions, a theater can only host 30-40 percent of the usual audience, which is not economically feasible.



有评论说对大多数剧院而言,由于社交距离的限制,只有30%-40%的观众才能重开,这在经济上是不可行的。



(yǒupínɡlùnshuō duìdàduōshù jùyuàn éryán, yóuyú shèjiāo jùlíde xiànzhì, zhīyǒu bǎifēnzhī sānshí dàosìshíde ɡuānzhònɡ cáinénɡ chónɡkāi, zhèzàijīnɡjìshànɡ shìbùkěxínɡde.)





Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT