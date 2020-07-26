US' break-in to Chinese consulate in Houston “no different from burglary”: FM spokesperson

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/7/26 18:14:14

Houston consulate Photo:VCG



The US' break-in to the Chinese consulate in Houston is "no different from burglary," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying tweeted on Sunday as US legal enforcement agents were reported to have broke into the consulate compound on Friday afternoon.



The premises of the Chinese Consulate General in Houston are the Chinese government's property. The US' break-in is in violation of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations as well as the US Constitution and the Foreign Missions Act, Hua said.



Such behavior is no different from burglary, Hua noted.



According to US media, US officials and a locksmith broke into a back door of the consulate at about 40 minutes after 4 pm - the deadline the US administration gave for the closure of the consulate.



reached by the Global Times echoed Hua's comments, believing that the US' move apparently violated the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the China-US Consular Treaty.



Regardless if the compound is rented or has been purchased by the Chinese consulate, US legal enforcement authorities are not entitled to enter the compound without the consulate's consent, experts noted.



Global Times

