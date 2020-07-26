Tourists seen at seaside by Sea Organ in Zadar, Croatia

Tourists are seen by the seaside in Zadar, Croatia, July 25, 2020. Despite recent COVID-19 resurgence, Croatia recorded over 1.5 million tourists arrivals and more than 11 million over-night stays in the first 20 days in July, Croatian Tourism Association said on Wednesday. (Marko Dimic/Pixsell via Xinhua)





Tourists are seen at an icecream shop in Zadar, Croatia, July 25, 2020. Despite recent COVID-19 resurgence, Croatia recorded over 1.5 million tourists arrivals and more than 11 million over-night stays in the first 20 days in July, Croatian Tourism Association said on Wednesday. (Marko Dimic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Tourists are seen on a street in Zadar, Croatia, July 25, 2020. Despite recent COVID-19 resurgence, Croatia recorded over 1.5 million tourists arrivals and more than 11 million over-night stays in the first 20 days in July, Croatian Tourism Association said on Wednesday. (Marko Dimic/Pixsell via Xinhua)

Tourists are seen at the seaside by the Sea Organ in Zadar, Croatia, July 25, 2020. Despite recent COVID-19 resurgence, Croatia recorded over 1.5 million tourists arrivals and more than 11 million over-night stays in the first 20 days in July, Croatian Tourism Association said on Wednesday. (Marko Dimic/Pixsell via Xinhua)