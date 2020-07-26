US consulate in China prepares for closure

Guards at the US consulate in Chengdu tighten security check when a minibus enters the consulate. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Foreign workers and diplomats left in succession from the US Consulate General in Chengdu over the weekend after China ordered its closure within 72 hours, in retaliation for the US ordering the closure of China's Consulate General in Houston.All foreign workers at the US consulate in Chengdu must leave by Monday morning upon China's schedule requirement as China's Foreign Ministry announced on Friday the closure of the US consulate in the Southwestern Chinese city. The Ministry also made specific requirements on the ceasing of all operations and events by the consulate general.Workers from the consulate removed the US official seal from the front of the consulate, leaving just the US flag flying on Saturday.Cleaners were seen carting big black bags from the consulate in the early hours of the Saturday morning. One of the bags split and appeared to have contained shredded paper, AFP reported.Police set up roadside railings outside the US consulate in Chengdu where many local residents gathered to take photos on Saturday to observe the historic closure.Some foreign media reporters were also seen outside the US consulate.The moving company's vehicles repeatedly entered and exited the US consulate in Chengdu, with some foreign workers also seen leaving with their luggage over the weekend.Fire trucks were on standby on nearby streets.The US consulate in Chengdu, covering consular affairs in several provinces and regions including Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, had attracted public attention on several occasions.It was opened in October 1985 by then-US Vice President George Bush. Crowds protested in front of the consulate after the US bombed the Chinese Embassy in Belgrade in 1999.The consulate in 2012 also became a scene for an incident involving Wang Lijun, former vice mayor and police chief of Southwest China's Chongqing, who defected and entered the consulate but later left on his own volition.Global Times

Police guard the US consulate in Chengdu to ensure its safe closure. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Residents gather to take photos on Saturday to observe the historic closure of the US consulate. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Police set up roadside railings outside the US consulate. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

Foreign reporters are seen outside the US consulate. Photo: Cui Meng/GT