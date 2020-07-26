Major parade

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov inspect warships prior to the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg on Sunday. Russia commemorated its annual Navy Day with a major military parade, involving about 200 warships of various classes in the event according to the country's defense authorities. Navy Day is a national holiday in the Russian Federation that honors the sailors in units of the Russian Navy and its specialized arms. Photo: AFP

