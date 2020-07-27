International hot air balloons festival opens in Gansu

Hot air balloons are seen in the sky at Danxia National Geological Park in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 26, 2020. An international hot air balloons festival opened here on Sunday. A total of 100 hot air balloons will bring performances during the festival. (Photo by Cheng Lin/Xinhua)

