Bayern kicks off virtual summer tour in Asia, further connecting with Chinese market

Photo: FC Bayern

FC Bayern München has kicked off a virtual summer tour in Asia to further develop its connection with local fans after the Bundesliga giant's years of efforts to build its business and corporation network in the region.The digital summer tour, which opened on July 25 and will last until August 2, includes events such as online interactions between fans and players, online challenges, and a friendly match with Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday.Bayern claimed the triumph of the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal in early July and is preparing for its next match on August 7 with Chelsea in the Champions League.In regards to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the club, Rouven Kasper, Managing Director in China and future President in Asia of FC Bayern München told the Global Times on Monday that Bayern has been working hard to spread more happiness through social media communication during periods of isolation.

Photo: FCB

But in terms of the commercial and the athletic parts, it has been very hard for everybody, he noted.The club in China has garnered 135 million followers on Chinese social media platforms, according to Kasper.The team fan base in China is strong and has more young fans than other clubs from working hard to provide the best service and easiest access to support the fans, Kasper said.FC Bayern München AG chairman and CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said previously that "As we are unfortunately unable to go on the Audi Summer Tour this year as planned, and as normal for so many years, we have now created this global digital initiative together with our partner Audi, to maintain and nurture the worldwide bond of the FC Bayern family, particularly during this period of the coronavirus pandemic. Our fans across the globe can look forward to exciting content on our platforms."