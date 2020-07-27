People watch movie at drive-in movie theater in Mexico City

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/27 20:42:02

People watch a movie from their cars at a drive-in movie theater in Mexico City, Mexico, July 26, 2020. Drive-in movie theaters have become sought-after in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)


 

A woman sits on top of her car while watching a movie at a drive-in movie theater in Mexico City, Mexico, July 26, 2020. Drive-in movie theaters have become sought-after in Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Francisco Canedo/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
