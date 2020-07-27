US consulate in Chengdu closes

After the closed US Consulate General in Chengdu was taken over by Chinese authorities, workers cover the nameplate on the premise's exterior wall with a white board on Monday afternoon. Photo: Cui Meng/GT





The US Consulate General in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province officially closed on Monday, following a decision the Chinese government was forced to make, as the Chinese consulate in Houston was abruptly demanded by the US to close down last week.



The procedure was carried out in a decent and legitimate manner, showing respect on the diplomatic level and providing a lesson on crisis-handling even as US-China relations have been quickly spiraling downward in recent days, experts said.



In retaliation for the US order to close China's consulate in Houston on July 21, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday morning ordered the US to shut down its consulate in Chengdu, giving its staff 72 hours to leave. Consulate staff left, while workers removed the official US seal in front of the consulate during the weekend, and cleaners were seen carting black bags from the premises, with one appearing to have contained shredded paper, media reported.



On Monday at 6:18 am, the American flag was lowered at the consulate, video footage showed. The Global Times reporter saw cranes hoisting containers inside the main entrance of the US consulate, while crowds gathered to witness the "historic" moment, taking photos and videos. In fact, since Saturday, people and vehicles were frequently seen going in and out of the consulate, and a crowd quietly gathered behind the police cordon in front of the consulate's main entrance.



The premises



The process of closing the consulate and withdrawing personnel was in keeping with China's requirements, which was also carried out in a legitimate and decent manner despite rising tensions between the US and China in recent months, some observers said.



The Chinese public has demonstrated mixed feelings about the closure of the US consulate. The topic gained much attention in recent days, and has also been widely discussed. While some netizens cheered the shutdown and considered it as a strong retaliation to US long-term bullying and coercion tactics on China-related affairs, some expressed their thanks to the US diplomats who have contributed to mutual understanding between the two countries. Such diverse reactions amid growing China-US tensions also reflected an increasingly mature and comprehensive understanding of the US today, observers said.



Photo: Cui Meng/GT