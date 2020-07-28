People prepare for Eid Al-Adha festival in Indian-controlled Kashmir

People shop at a bakery ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A man checks the temperature of a customer outside a bakery ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A shop assisstant packs a cake for a customer at a bakery ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A worker carries cakes at a bakery ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A shop assisstant packs cookies for a customer at a bakery ahead of the Eid Al-Adha festival in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)