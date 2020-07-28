Topline Consulting aims to consolidate firm commitment in Indian market

An Indian street vender holds a T shirt with a logo of TikTok in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo: VCG

Topline Consulting Group, a China-based strategic communications firm, said it aims to consolidate its firm commitment to the Indian market by seeking a 10-fold growth in clients and resources in the market next year.The remark came amid the second celebration of its Indian operations, as it is already serving the South East Asian market with targeted marketing products and services from its Gurgaon Headquarters just outside New Delhi.The expansion has been facilitated by several new accounts across e-commerce, smartphones, lifestyle, consumer durables and Ed-Tech, further diversifying the agency's portfolio, according to the note sent to the Global Times on Tuesday.Yan Han, Chairperson International Business from the company said marketing is evolving at an accelerated speed and requires multi-skilled talent, and their affiliation with Premier Academic Institutions gives them access to a rich and enhanced talent pool in the marketing, communication and design fraternity.In the past two years. it has provided services to brands such as Symphony Coolers, OPPO, Cars24, Vista rooms and TECNO smartphones.