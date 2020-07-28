FM says packages of unsolicited seeds found in US states have fake China waybills

Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry

China Post Group Co waybills on packages of unsolicited seeds found in a large number of US states in recent days are a result of forgery, and China is asking the US to reroute these packages so that a probe can take place, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.The comments were made after media reports that packages "from China" containing seeds arrived in the mailboxes of US residents in a number of states.The US agricultural authority has asked people not to plant these seeds over biosafety concerns.Commenting on the matter, Wang said seeds are contraband articles under the clauses of the Universal Postal Union (UPU). China Post, the designated operator of UPU in China, strictly abides by such rules by declining postal delivery orders containing seeds.China Post has confirmed that the layout and content of the waybills for these postal packages contain many mistakes and are therefore fake.China Post has been communicating with its US counterparts to ask for these packages to be rerouted to China so that a probe can begin, Wang said.