Bulletin board close to school in Central China’s Henan criticized for demeaning women

Screenshot from Sina Weibo

A bulletin board at a playground in Jiajinkou town, Central China's Henan Province, which is close to a middle school, has sparked internet outrage for demeaning women. "Scientific research shows that the offspring of a woman who is loyal to her husband will be smarter than her, while the IQ of children of women with 'bad morals' will be very low," the poster said.It also listed "the harm for women to wear skimpy dresses," as well as "the harm of having premarital sex," and "the harm from having an abortion.""Although some men hold an open life attitude, they are unwilling to marry a woman who has already had sex with someone else and is not complete," it said.It also warns men not to masturbate. "Men who masturbate live a poor and lowly life," it said. "If you don't completely quit masturbation, it's impossible for you to stand out in your life."Netizens said the bulletin was full of discrimination against women and untenable sexual concepts that are backward and feudal."Such social values are twisted. I thought I went back to the feudal dynasties," a netizen said."Why don't you teach boys and girls how to protect themselves in the right way instead of promoting such pseudoscience and backward thoughts?" another one said.Pictures circulating online show that the board has faded in color, with images of two young students on it. A teacher from the middle school told thepaper.cn that the board has been there for more than one year.The school's principal said that the bulletin board has nothing to do with the school, which doesn't own the playground, although its students often go to the square to do exercise, thepaper.cn reported.A member of staff from the Jiajinkou town government told the Global Times on Monday that the board was removed on Saturday when pictures of it started circulating online.The government of Gongyi city, where the town is located, announced on Monday afternoon that the board, which is located on the southwest corner of the playground was installed by a local resident surnamed Xing without permission.The playground is shared by residents and students, it said.A member of staff from Gongyi government told the Global Times that local police summoned Xing to educate him about this case.