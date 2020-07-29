Beijing fires first shot against Five Eyes; more measures expected if situation continues escalating

Hong Kong citizens celebrate the passage of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Causeway Bay of south China's Hong Kong, June 30, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)

China announced on Tuesday to suspend extradition and judicial assistance treaties between the Hong Kong Special Administration Region (HKSAR) and Canada, Australia and the UK, firing the first shot against interference from the Five Eyes countries in China's internal affairs.Such reciprocal countermeasures are only the first step in voicing Beijing's opposition on the Hong Kong-related affairs, which will be followed by more carefully designed measures in striking against unilateral moves from those countries while also leaving leeway room for certain nations like New Zealand and the UK to correct their mistakes, experts said.Canada, Australia and the UK had unilaterally suspended their extradition treaties with Hong Kong citing concerns over the national security law for Hong Kong as an excuse, Wang Wenbin, spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry , said at Tuesday's routine press conference. The move was blatant interference in China's internal affairs and seriously violated international law and basic principles in international relations, he noted.As a result, China decided to suspend the extradition and judicial assistance treaties between the HKSAR and Canada, Australia and the UK, the spokesperson said.The HKSAR government has informed Canada, Australia and the UK about the suspension of extradition treaties. These countries are politicizing judicial cooperation and displaying their blatant double standards regarding matters of national security, Hong Kong regional authorities said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.It is widely considered as the first countermeasure the Chinese government was forced to take in fighting back against the unilateral stance of the Five Eyes alliance members on Hong Kong-related affairs. Canada announced on July 3 to suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong while looking at additional measures as part of a litany of responses to the newly enacted national security law for Hong Kong, becoming the first from the Five Eyes bloc to take concrete actions in protesting against the law. Such a move was then followed by Australia and the UK, drawing backlash from the Chinese side as it warned of severe consequences for such recklessness on China's internal affairs."This is a reciprocal countermeasure to those three countries suspending the extradition treaties with the HKSAR. If the countries proceed with further steps, China will then take equivalent measures," Cui Hongjian, director of EU studies at the China Institute of International Studies in Beijing, told the Global Times on Tuesday.While Chinese officials both in the mainland and Hong Kong have earlier criticized such a move of unilaterally dropping extradition agreements - an apparent intention of instigating fugitives by encouraging them to flee to overseas and escape law enforcement - some legal experts see such actions as posing a severe threat to social order domestically and internationally."Without mutual judicial assistance, fugitives who commit serious crimes at the international level will have sufficient conditions for committing crimes and fleeing. In the long run, it would pose a serious threat to the domestic and international community," Kennedy Wong Ying-ho, solicitor of the Supreme Court of Hong Kong, told the Global Times on Tuesday.It would also create conditions for fugitives to commit crimes, which is indeed severe wrongdoings that those countries would feel regret for, Wong said.

A group of Hong Kong residents gather outside the US Consulate General Hong Kong and Macao in Central Hong Kong to protest against US interference in China's domestic affairs and Hong Kong affairs on Thursday. Photo: cnsphoto

Legal implications

More steps