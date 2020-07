Residents of Chaohu, East China's Anhui Province take a boat to transfer items from their homes on Tuesday as the flood begins to recede. From June 1 to Tuesday, the floods in 27 provinces in China have affected 54.8 million people, destroying 41,000 houses and 52.8 hectares of crops, causing damage worth 144 billion yuan ($20.5 billion). Photo: cnsphoto

