China's auto market on path to steady recovery in H2: report

Technicians assemble an electric logistics vehicle in a plant in Changxing county, East China's Zhejiang Province. File Photo: VCG

China's auto market will see steady growth in the second half of the year given the current economic recovery and industry support policies in the post COVID-19 period, an auto industry report showed Tuesday.Auto sales in July and August are expected to achieve positive growth on a yearly basis, according to the report by Guangzhou-based auto industry consultancy Ways Information Technology.The auto market has seen negative growth in the first half of the year compared with the level in 2019 although there have been four consecutive months of growth from March to June on a monthly basis as the impact caused by the COVID-19 epidemic has dwindled.Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed earlier this month that vehicle sales in China, the world's largest auto market, reached 1.65 million units in June, up 2.9 percent compared with May, yet down 6.2 percent year-on-year.Buoyed by effective stimulus measures to boost auto consumption in many cities as well as the positive outlook for China's economic recovery, the auto market will usher in new opportunities in the second half of the year, especially for the new first-tier cities and premium brand segment, said the industry report.It turned out that the high-end foreign-branded vehicles had better capability to hedge against the health crisis in the first half of the year compared with joint-venture brands and domestic brands, with only a slight drop in sales.For July and August, positive growth is expected given the low level of last year as well as the favorable recovery speed of the whole market.The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic added pressure to the development of the domestic auto market, which had already slowed down in the previous two years.In 2019, vehicle sales fell 7.4 percent, compared with a 3 percent drop in 2018, to some 20.69 million, according to data from the CPCA.