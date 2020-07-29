Golden monkey turns village in NW China’s Shaanxi into its home

The golden monkey enjoys fruits from a pear tree after coming down from a mfountain to explore the courtyard of a village in Hanzhong, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, on Monday. Photo: IC

A golden monkey was recently found making itself at home at a village in Hanzhong of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. One local resident said the monkey has already established a connection with many of the locals.A video released by thepaper.cn on Wednesday showed the money walking in and out of the home, climbing up and down, eating and drinking in a highly casual manner without showing any fear of the people surrounding it.Jin Shusheng, a local villager, said in the video that the monkey is mild-tempered and has been living in the village for a long time. They reported the monkey to the local forestry authority that said it wouldn't hurt people if the villagers did not disturb or harm it, and suggested the monkey will return to nature by itself."We have established a bond with each other. It doesn't run away if we try to touch it," Jin said. "It also asks for food."The monkey has won the hearts of millions of online netizens."It doesn't seem to want to go back to nature, as long as there is enough delicious food in the village and a nice place to hide from the weather," a netizen said."It doesn't think of itself as a stranger in the villager at all. After all, we are all primates," another joked."The animal protection work in our country is getting better and better, and people's animal protection awareness is improving!"The monkey, covered by golden colored fur on most of its body, a little bit of black fur on the head, and a white face, also impressed online netizens with its beautiful appearance."This could be the most handsome monkey I've seen," one netizen said.Golden monkeys are classified as a first class nationally protected animal in China.