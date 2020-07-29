No merit in US politicians’ claim that TikTok is meddling in US elections: FM

TikTok Photo: Unsplash



Some US politicians' accusation that short video app TikTok is meddling in the US elections is a fabrication and deliberate smearing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at Wednesday's regular press conference."The Chinese government asks Chinese enterprises to abide by local laws and regulations and follow market principles when carrying out economic cooperation. We urge some US politicians to correct their attitude and discard prejudice and stop wantonly oppressing Chinese companies," Wang said, adding that these people should do more to promote the China-US relationship instead of the opposite.Wang stressed that China has no interest in and will not interfere in the US election.He said he hopes that US politicians will not make accusations against China in the election.The comment came as a group of Republican US senators such as Marco Rubio and Tom Cotton alleged in a letter to US President Donald Trump that alleged censorship by TikTok of sensitive content may be used by the Chinese government to manipulate political discussions on social media platforms, Reuters reported.