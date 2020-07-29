Wuhan hospital confirms nurse died after falling off building

Photo: Screenshot of video from thepaper.cn

It remains unclear how a nurse in Wuhan, Central China's Hubei Province fell to her death from a building at the hospital where she works, but some netizens are suggesting she had quarreled with the hospital's administration over protection for nurses working in coronavirus quarantine areas.The Wuhan Union Hospital said in a post on its website late Wednesday that a nurse has died after falling off a building at the hospital.The hospital's post expressed condolences to the nurse's family and said it would cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.The news soon became a heated topic on Chinese social media.Some netizens posted screenshots of messages which they say were from the nurse's WeChat account in which she complained about insufficient protection and logistics support for nurses working in the COVID-19 quarantine areas.The Wuhan Union Hospital did not respond to the accusations.Other netizens said the circumstances of the nurse's death were truly unfortunate considering she had not been stricken by the coronavirus.