Australia likely to face unbearable consequences

Australia's Minister for Defense Linda Reynolds, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listen while US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks during a press conference at the US Department of State following the 30th AUSMIN on Tuesday, in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

The US and Australia are teaming up to levy criticism against China and vow to strengthen military cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region, especially after the meetings between their foreign and defense ministers. Experts warned that by cooperating with the US' anti-China policies, Australia, as an opportunist, would not climb to a more important position in the region as it has always longed for, but will face unbearable consequences by undermining its ties with China.Compared to political provocations, Australia's deepening of military ties with the US will raise vigilance from China, including from its citizenry, even more, which will more likely hurt Australia's interests further, analysts noted.Despite the raging COVID-19 epidemic situation in the US, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defense Minister Linda Reynolds both flew to Washington to have meetings with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The move has been described by Australian media as designed to renew and strengthen a "united front against China."After the two-day talks, the two allies released a joint statement in which China has been mentioned in almost every topic. They accused China of violating international norms in the South China Sea and criticized China's policies in its Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.At a routine press conference on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin asked the US and Australia to stop their words and deeds that interfere in China's internal affairs and harm its interests, so as to create favorable conditions for the development of China-US and China-Australia relations.Australia has taken the leading role in cooperating with US' anti-China actions, including on topics regarding Huawei and the South China Sea. While closely following in the steps of the US, Australia still wants to fool China, its largest trade partner, to avoid economic damages, observers said, referring to Australian foreign minister's hypocritical gestures of showing nice to Beijing.While stressing that the US and Australia share a commitment to the rule of law and further accusing China over Hong Kong, Payne also told a joint press conference that Australia has no intention of damaging its important bilateral relationship with China. It will also not commit to patrols in conjunction with the US on its freedom of navigation operations.Tuesday's joint statement was written in accordance with the US' recent tough rhetoric toward China. Australia is cooperating with the US' political performance as the latter needs open support more than ever, Zhou Fangyin, a professor at the Guangdong Research Institute for International Strategies, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Zhou noted that Pompeo's speech on July 23 at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum can be regarded as a strategic mobilization for a global anti-China front, but in reality it got less-than-expected feedback from its allies, the EU or other countries. It needs Australia to cooperate with its political performance.As for Australia, its cooperation with the US is partly out of shared concerns with the US over the so-called China threat, and more out of a desire to showcase its values in the West, Zhou said.Australia wants to play a role as the US' deputy sheriff in the Asia-Pacific region or a crucial role in the US' Indo-Pacific Strategy. It is dancing with the US in step on containing China while hoping to fool China or make its provocations tolerable, analysts said.Payne's remarks during the joint conference fully expose Australia's opportunist trickery. Australia wants to portray itself as a "partner" but not a henchman of the US. By not committing to patrols, Australia believes it will not overly stimulate China, Chen Hong, director of the Australian Studies Center at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the Global Times on Wednesday.However, Australia is making a gamble and betting more chips on the US by jeopardizing China-Australia ties. Being loyal to a failed leadership - the US with its failed governance and system fully exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic - Australia would find itself walking on a tightrope and cannot afford the price of falling off, Chen said.Although China would prefer not to use trade exchanges as leverage, strained China-Australia ties and rising anti-China sentiment in Australia would discourage economic exchanges. As three Chinese government departments have already released warnings about visiting or studying in Australia, impacts on Australia's tourism industry would be deeply felt especially after the epidemic, Chen noted.Wanting to please everyone is actually pleasing no one. Australia will remain as a US henchman by dancing to the US' tune to contain China," Chen said.

The guided-missile frigate Hengyang (Hull 568) attached to a destroyer flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its close-in weapons system at a mock sea target during a maritime live-fire training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on June 18, 2020.File photo:China Military