Woman reports harassment after controversial pose

A woman called the police earlier this week over being defamed and having her privacy leaked after posing for photos at an exhibition in Shanghai that caused controversy over the weekend.



A video of Juanzi (pseudonym) posing at Shanghai's yearly anime exhibition COMiCUP on Saturday has gone viral on Chinese social media with over 28 million views on Weibo as of Wednesday.



In the video, Juanzi, wearing a T-shirt and a miniskirt, gets down on her hands and knees for the cameras. Her short pants under her skirt could be clearly seen by the people and cameras behind her.



The pose was inappropriate and might have violated the exhibition's regulations, which ban "unsightly postures" including exposing one's underpants at the venue, said Feng Ninghua, director of the COMiCUP organizing committee.



"I would suggest she make such [provocative] poses at private photography activities instead of public exhibitions filled with visitors of all ages," Feng told the Global Times on Wednesday. COMiCUP's age limit for visitors is 13 or above, she added.



The exhibition also has a dress code for exhibitors and visitors, requiring them to wear clothes that can cover more than 30 percent of their bodies, Feng said, adding that organizers will prevent violators from entering and "lend eligible clothes to them."



Juanzi's outfit, a JK (referring to Japanese female high-schooler) uniform, met the dress code, Feng said.



The exhibition's organizing committee criticized those who intentionally shot photos of Juanzi behind her without her permission. It stated on Weibo that it will blacklist photographers who show immoral behavior, such as secretly shooting someone from embarrassing angles.



Juanzi, who had apologized on social media for her controversial pose on the day, later complained that she had been suffering serious cyber violence with many people spreading her personal information online and some slandering her as a sex worker. "I will investigate them for legal responsibility," she wrote on Weibo on Monday, saying that she had called the police.



Shanghai police confirmed the call to the media. The police are investigating the case, thepaper.cn reported on Tuesday.




