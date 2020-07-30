Beijing man sentenced for forcing girlfriend to have sex with bulldog

File Photo: unsplash A man in Beijing has been sentenced to seven years in jail for forcing his girlfriend to have sex with his pet dog and raping her. A man in Beijing has been sentenced to seven years in jail for forcing his girlfriend to have sex with his pet dog and raping her.

Liu Yanan, 32, from Fengtai district, Beijing, was sentenced to seven years for forced crimes of compulsory indecency and rape. A court in Beijing upheld the verdict on June 28 after Liu appealed, the Beijing Youth Daily reported Wednesday.

Early in July 2018, Liu beat the victim, surnamed Chen, and then forced Chen to have sex with his French bulldog before he raped Chen.

He also took videos with his phone and threatened Chen that he would send the videos to her parents if Chen called the police, according to the China Judgments Online website.

Chen was raped by Liu again on July 28, 2018.

Chen and Liu became girlfriend and boyfriend in April 2018 and lived together in June that year. Liu often asked Chen about her ex-boyfriends and became jealous.

Liu was detained by local police on August 13, 2018.