The marble lion "Fortitude" is seen with a face mask in front of the New York Pubulic Library on the Fifth Avenue in New York, the United States, July 8, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

COVID-19 death toll in the US reached 150,034, according to Johns Hopkins University at 3:35 pm US Eastern Time on Wednesday. A total of 4,396,030 confirmed cases have been reported.