Chinese PV companies should be prepared for possible EU sanctions: industry association

Members of staff work at the Shichengzi photovoltaic power station in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, April 24, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

China’s photovoltaic (PV) industry association is calling the country’s PV companies to take a proactive approach to better deal with possible sanctions from the European Union (EU) and alleviate the possible impact.Chinese PV companies should start to develop a communication strategy with relevant government departments in China and the EU, and fully express their views on the proposed sanctions before a consultation period ends, according to a report published on the official Wechat account of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) on Thursday.Domestic companies should also anticipate potential risks and adjust their communication plans with key stakeholders to manage expectations, the report said.The statement was in response to a white paper on levelling the playing field in the sector by the European Commission on 17 June, which is supposed to address “distortions” in the regional market resulting from foreign subsidies.Zhou Hongchun, research fellow with the Development Research Center of the State Council, China's cabinet, told the Global Times on Thursday that there is a possibility that the EU will impose sanctions against Chinese PV exporters as the cost of Chinese PV products have become growingly competitive in the EU.“As China's production capacity increases, scale production and technology advances, the cost of photovoltaic power will fall and competitiveness will rise,” Zhou said, adding that the advancement in the PV industry is also driven by China’s commitment to a more eco-friendly development.From January to May, Europe accounted for 40 percent of China’s PV module export market to become the industry’s largest export region, the CPIA’s data showed.“It is hoped that the relevant EU measures will comply with the basic principles of the WTO, keep clear of protectionist moves, and refrain from creating new trade barriers under the pretext of subsidies,” said a spokesperson for the mission, the Xinhua News Agency reported on June 18.