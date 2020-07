Industries of ornamental plants, rural tourism help locals increase income in Xingtai

Farmers tend Chinese roses at a community in Wangkuai Township in Xingtai Economic Development Zone in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, on July 30, 2020. Xingtai Economic Development Zone has been developing industries of ornamental plants and rural tourism in order to give local farmer a leg up on income increase. (Xinhua/Fan Shihui)

