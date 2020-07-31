Brazil reports over 2.6 mln cases of COVID-19, 91,263 deaths

A worker disinfects a public school in Brasilia, Brazil, July 30, 2020. Brazil on Thursday reported a daily increase of 1,129 in COVID-19 deaths, taking the national death toll to 91,263. Health authorities also detected 57,837 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 2,610,102. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

Brazil on Thursday reported a daily increase of 1,129 in COVID-19 deaths, taking the national death toll to 91,263.Health authorities also detected 57,837 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 2,610,102.The southeast state of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state, is the hardest hit, with 529,006 cases of infection and 22,710 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 163,642 cases and 13,348 deaths, and Ceara, with 171,468 cases and 7,661 deaths.Brazil is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, second only to the United States, both in terms of caseload and death toll.