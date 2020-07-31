US claim that China committed cyber-attacks on Moderna slanderous: FM

Photo: FM

The US' claim that hackers linked to the Chinese government targeted US coronavirus vaccine research developer Moderna in an attempt to steal data is completely slanderous without any actual evidence, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing on Friday.The comments come after Reuters cited an anonymous US security official that claimed Chinese hackers, backed by the government, tried to steal valuable information from the Massachusetts-based company. Vaccine candidate produced by the biotech company is one of the earliest coronavirus vaccines in the US, the Reuters report said."The international society is clearly aware that such claims are conspiracies and plots [against China], under which [so-called] insiders are only quoted anonymously. China is the leader in global coronavirus vaccine development and does not need to 'steal' to keep its top position," Wang said, urging that relevant US departments and personals stop their disrespectful, slanderous moves."We are also concerned about certain countries that are accustomed to stealing and hacking China's technology," Wang noted.So far, China has developed five types of vaccines, with at least four vaccine candidates entering late-stage clinical trials in cooperation with other countries, according to media reports.China has always vowed to make the coronavirus vaccine available globally for all people, especially those developing countries.Global Times