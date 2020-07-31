Pompeo slanders China to serve his own political interests: FM

Pompeo Photo:AFP

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's claim that the "threat from CPC is very real" disregards the facts, turns black into white, and is a hotch-potch of political lies, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday, adding that Pompeo slanders China to serve his own political interests and divert the public's attention while the US is in a public health and economic crisis.His comments came after Pompeo said on Wednesday that the threat posed by the Communist Party of China is very real, asserting the Trump administration has begun to take all the "right actions" to rebalance the US' relationship with Beijing in a way that protects and secures freedom for Americans.Pompeo, as the US Secretary of State, is no longer looking to promote international cooperation and support the health of the American people while they are in the public health crisis, and is not thinking about solving his country's employment woes due to an economic crisis caused by COVID-19. His false accusations that attack China clearly reveal his intention to divert the public's attention and serve his own private political interests, Wang said.Wang said that Pompeo and his supporters hold a Cold War mentality and promote their own self-interests, trying to tie the international community into an "anti-Communist and anti-China knot." The international community will not accept it, peace-loving people will not accept it, and the Chinese people will not be scared. His plot is destined to fail.Ignorance, arrogance, short-sightedness, and hatred cannot be the foundation for foreign policy. The anti-China words and deeds by some American politicians will only bring the Chinese people closer to the Party, Wang added.As revealed in research recently published by the John F. Kennedy School of Government of Harvard University, under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people's overall support and satisfaction toward the central government has exceeded 93 percent.According to research released by Edelman, 95 percent of Chinese people trust the Chinese government, ranking as one of the top countries surveyed, while the US is second to last, with only 48 percent of its citizens trusting the government.Global Times