Samsung Electronics announces layoffs at Chinese computer plant

Electronics Suzhou Computer Co (SESC) will lay off staff at its computer plant in Suzhou in East China's Jiangsu Province and will only retain its research and development (R&D) department, the National Business Daily reported.A company employee declined to comment on the issue when contacted by the Global times on Friday.According to a note sent to employees and circulated on the internet, the layoffs are mainly due to fierce market competition and the company's shrinking market share. A compensation plan is set to be announced on Friday."In order to respond to the situation and market changes, Samsung has adjusted its development strategy. SESC will focus on R&D in the future to help Samsung's computer industry gain new advantages in future competition," read the notice.Samsung's computer business has been lagging in recent years, and its performance in the Chinese market has been hurt by intensifying competition from domestic rivals, analysts said.According to the latest data released by research organization Gartner, Lenovo shipped 16.19 million PCs globally in the second quarter of 2020, a 25 percent market share, followed by HP, Dell, Apple, Acer and Asus. Samsung was not on Gartner's list.Analysts predict the South Korean company may shift its PC production to Southeast Asia due to rising labor costs in China and political pressure form the US.The US is Samsung's largest market for mobile phones and computers, Xiang Ligang, director-general of the Beijing-based Information Consumption Alliance, told the Global Times on Friday. "The company is facing the possibility that the US will ban the sale of China-manufactured products in the US market amid escalating US-China tensions."The announcement of Samsung's latest layoffs comes amid the company's retreat from the Chinese market in recent years.The company closed its last mobile phone factory in China in 2019. The factory was located in Huizhou, South China's Guangdong Province."Samsung has lost out to fast-growing Chinese brands such as Huawei and Oppo. I figure Samsung's smartphones now account for only 1 percent of the China's market share," Xiang said.Analysts said that though Samsung's withdrawal has had some impact on China's manufacturing industry, its market share will soon be taken over by domestic brands.