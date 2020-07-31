China and Singapore to strengthen anti-epidemic cooperation

A resident does morning exercises at the Marina Bay area in Singapore, May 20, 2020. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua)

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng held a phone call with Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Friday, during which both sides reached a new consensus on anti-epidemic cooperation, bilateral relations and other issues of mutual concern, Xinhua News Agency reported.During the phone call, Han said that cooperation in the fight against the pandemic has become a new highlight of bilateral relations, serving as a great example in the regional and global stage.Singapore-based zaobao.com reported that bilateral cooperation on anti-epidemic measures includes sharing coronavirus diagnoses, vaccines, as well as research and development in therapies.Han also said that China and Singapore have joined hands to endure hardship and ensure the regional stability of the supply chain. Heng noted that Singapore is willing to closely cooperate with China and fully utilize bilateral cooperation mechanisms to accelerate economic transformation and jointly work through the epidemic.This year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore.Global Times