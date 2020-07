People buy sheep at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Tehran, Iran, on July 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

A seller is seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Tehran, Iran, on July 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua

Sheep are seen at a livestock market ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival in Tehran, Iran, on July 30, 2020.Photo:Xinhua