Deserted amusement park in Beirut, Lebanon

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/31 21:52:27

Photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows a deserted amusement park during a lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
