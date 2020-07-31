Deserted amusement park in Beirut, Lebanon

Photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows a deserted amusement park during a lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon.Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows a deserted amusement park during a lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon.Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows a deserted amusement park during a lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon.Photo:Xinhua
Photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows a deserted amusement park during a lockdown which was imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Beirut, Lebanon.Photo:Xinhua