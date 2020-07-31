Xiahe enters herbs collection season

Medical staff from the local Tibetan hospital collect herbs in Xiahe County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, July 29, 2020. Xiahe, a county rich in herb resources, enters its herbs collection season every year from mid-June to late July.Photo:Xinhua

