Scenery of Lianhuan Lake in Heilongjiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/7/31 22:15:02

Aerial photo taken on July 30, 2020 shows the Lianhuan Lake in Mongolian Autonomous County of Dorbod, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.Photo:Xinhua


 

