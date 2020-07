Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows the Chaoshan loop expressway under construction in south China's Guangdong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows the Chaoshan loop expressway under construction in south China's Guangdong Province.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows the Chaoshan loop expressway under construction in south China's Guangdong Province.Photo:Xinhua