Frigate flotilla train in South China Sea

The guided-missile frigates Meizhou (Hull 584) and Liu Panshui (Hull 514) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam in line astern formation during a maritime realistic training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on July 13, 2020.Photo:China Military

Soldiers aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) deployed by the guided-missile frigate Qujing (Hull 508) practice attaching their boat to a mooring buoy and then releasing it during a maritime realistic training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on July 13, 2020. Photo:China Military

The guided-missile frigates Meizhou (Hull 584) and Liu Panshui (Hull 514) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command steam alongside with each other during a maritime realistic training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on July 12, 2020.Photo:China Military

The GoPro video snapshot shows the guided-missile frigate Qujing (Hull 508) attached to a frigate flotilla with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command fires its main gun against sea target during a maritime realistic training exercise in waters of the South China Sea on July 11, 2020.Photo:China Military