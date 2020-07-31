Dui'e Village in Hainan gets rid of poverty through characteristic agriculture

Chen Hongjun (L) checks ginseng seedlings with another village cadre at Dui'e Village in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2020. Dui'e Village, used to be a poverty-stricken village, has been lifted out of poverty through the development of characteristic agriculture in recent years.Photo:Xinhua

Farmers harvest vegetables at Dui'e Village in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, March 11, 2020. Dui'e Village, used to be a poverty-stricken village, has been lifted out of poverty through the development of characteristic agriculture in recent years.Photo:Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on April 21, 2020 shows an excavator working at an agricultural demonstration base in Dui'e Village in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province. Dui'e Village, used to be a poverty-stricken village, has been lifted out of poverty through the development of characteristic agriculture in recent years.Photo:Xinhua

Chen Hongjun (2nd R) walks on the way to send ginseng seedlings to local residents with other village cadres at Dui'e Village in Baisha Li Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, May 13, 2020. Dui'e Village, used to be a poverty-stricken village, has been lifted out of poverty through the development of characteristic agriculture in recent years.Photo:Xinhua