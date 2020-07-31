Ancient technique of salt production well-preserved in China's Tibet

Aerial photo shows saline fields in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. An ancient technique of salt production since Tang Dynasty (618-907) is well-preserved in Mangkam County. Local people follow a salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization. Now, more than 320 households are engaged in salt production, which has became an important economic income for villagers.Photo:China News Service

Aerial photo shows saline fields in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. An ancient technique of salt production since Tang Dynasty (618-907) is well-preserved in Mangkam County. Local people follow a salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization. Now, more than 320 households are engaged in salt production, which has became an important economic income for villagers.Photo:China News Service

Aerial photo shows saline fields in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. An ancient technique of salt production since Tang Dynasty (618-907) is well-preserved in Mangkam County. Local people follow a salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization. Now, more than 320 households are engaged in salt production, which has became an important economic income for villagers.Photo:China News Service

Aerial photo shows saline fields in Mangkam County, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. An ancient technique of salt production since Tang Dynasty (618-907) is well-preserved in Mangkam County. Local people follow a salt harvesting method by collecting brines from salt mines and ponds and evaporating them in the sun until crystallization. Now, more than 320 households are engaged in salt production, which has became an important economic income for villagers.Photo:China News Service