Equine culture event kicks off in Inner Mongolia

Equestrians demonstrate their horse-riding skills during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday.Photo:Xinhua


 

