Construction of Chongqing's Xiannyushan Airport to be finished by end of 2020

Aerial photo taken on July 31, 2020 shows the terminal building of Xiannyushan Airport under construction in Wulong District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The construction of Chongqing's Xiannyushan Airport will be finished by the end of 2020. The new airport features a 2,800-meter runway and a 6,000-square-meter terminal building. Test flights and other preparatory work are scheduled for mid-August.Photo:Xinhua

