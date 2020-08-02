Border village turns into tourist attraction in China's Jilin

A tourist strolls at Fangchuan Village in Jingxin Town of Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 1, 2020. Taking advantage of its unique culture and folk customs, the border village has turned into a tourist attraction and successfully merged agriculture with tourism by developing homestay and farm stay business. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Performers put on a show at Fangchuan Village in Jingxin Town of Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 1, 2020. Taking advantage of its unique culture and folk customs, the border village has turned into a tourist attraction and successfully merged agriculture with tourism by developing homestay and farm stay business. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Tourists watch a performance at Fangchuan Village in Jingxin Town of Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Aug. 1, 2020. Taking advantage of its unique culture and folk customs, the border village has turned into a tourist attraction and successfully merged agriculture with tourism by developing homestay and farm stay business. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Photo taken on Aug. 1, 2020 shows a view of Fangchuan Village in Jingxin Town of Hunchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. Taking advantage of its unique culture and folk customs, the border village has turned into a tourist attraction and successfully merged agriculture with tourism by developing homestay and farm stay business. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

