Belarus marks upcoming paratroopers' day

A Belarusian paratrooper performs during a show to mark the paratroopers' day in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 1, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

Belarusian special forces soldiers perform during a show to mark the upcoming paratroopers' day in Minsk, Belarus, Aug. 1, 2020. (Photo by Henadz Zhinkov/Xinhua)

