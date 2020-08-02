Training sessions, exhibitions on intangible cultural heritages introduced to schools in Shaanxi

Xie Hanting (L) and Yang Yiping in costumes rehearse a performance of traditional opera at a primary school in Yangxian county of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2020. To help students better learn about traditional culture and feel its charm, training sessions and exhibitions on intangible cultural heritages made by folk artisans and art education experts have been introduced into schools here during holidays and vacations for consecutive years. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Children learn to perform shadow puppetry at a primary school in Yangxian county of Hanzhong, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, July 31, 2020. To help students better learn about traditional culture and feel its charm, training sessions and exhibitions on intangible cultural heritages made by folk artisans and art education experts have been introduced into schools here during holidays and vacations for consecutive years. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

