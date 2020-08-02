Equine culture event kicks off in Inner Mongolia

Equestrians perform during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Horses are seen galloping during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Equestrians perform with horses during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

An equestrian demonstrates his horse-riding skills with a bow and arrow during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

Actors perform drum-beating during the opening ceremony of an equine culture event in Xilinhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 1, 2020. The event kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

